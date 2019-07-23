Jets' Andrew Copp awarded 2-year, $4.56M contract by arbitrator

Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp has been awarded a two-year, $4.56 million US contract by an arbitrator.

The 25-year-old Copp scored 11 goals and had 25 points for the Jets in 2018-19. He added five assists in six playoff games.

Winnipeg selected Copp in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He has 36 goals and 84 points in 293 career NHL games.

Copp's previous contract was for $2 million over two years.