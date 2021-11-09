Skip to Main Content
NHL

Ducks place GM Bob Murray on leave amid investigation into professional conduct

The Anaheim Ducks have placed executive vice-president and general manager Bob Murray on administrative leave pending "an ongoing investigation related to professional conduct."

Assistant Jeff Solomon takes over in interim for long-time Anaheim executive

The Canadian Press
Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray, back, who also served as interim head coach in 2019, was placed on administrative leave by the team on Tuesday amid an investigation into his professional conduct. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The Ducks said in a statement Tuesday that the team became aware of "accusations of improper professional conduct" against Murray and hired law firm Sheppard Mullin to perform an independent investigation.

The Ducks said they placed Murray, 66, on leave on the recommendation of the initial findings of the investigation "pending final results."

The team says vice-president of hockey operations and assistant GM Jeff Solomon will act as interim general manager.

The Ducks' statement did not give details of the allegations against Murray. The team said it will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.

Murray, of Kingston, Ont., has been with the Ducks' front office since 2005.

