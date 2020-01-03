Cassidy, Berube, Reirden, Gallant named NHL all-star coaches
Boston's Bruce Cassidy, Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues, Washington's Todd Reirden and Gerard Gallant of the Vegas Golden Knights will be the head coaches at NHL All-Star Weekend later this month.
Annual showcase to be held Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis
Cassidy's Bruins (.702, 24-7-11), Berube's Blues (.690, 26-10-6), Reirden's Capitals (.720, 27-9-5) and Gallant's Golden Knights (.591, 23-15-6) all have the highest points percentages in their respective divisions through Thursday's games.
The annual showcase will be held Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis.
