#PayDecker: Fans demand women's hockey star get paid after NHL skills comp

U.S. women's hockey star Brianna Decker showed everyone how it's done in the passing challenge at Friday night's NHL all-star skills competition in San Jose. Unfortunately, since she was "demonstrating" the event, her time - unofficially clocked three seconds faster than the men's best time - did not count.

Brianna Decker's time in passing event clocked at 3 seconds faster than Oilers' Leon Draisaitl

Brianna Decker, shown in this 2017 file photo, put on a show at the NHL All-Star Skills event in San Jose, Calif., on Friday night, and now fans are clamouring for her to be compensated for her performance. (File/Getty Images)

U.S. women's hockey star Brianna Decker showed everyone how it's done in the passing challenge at Friday night's NHL all-star skills competition in San Jose.

Unfortunately, since she was "demonstrating" the Premier Passer event, her time — unofficially clocked at three seconds faster than the best men's time — did not count.

Decker's time of one minute and six seconds was clocked by fans on social media, as it was not timed by the NHL.

The Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl was the official winner, clocking in at 1:09.

WATCH | Leon Draisaitl competes in the passing challenge:

The Oilers forward won the NHL's Premier Passing event with a time of 1:09.088. 1:28

The winner of this event was to be awarded $25,000 US — and the fact that it was given to Draisaitl is not sitting well with some hockey fans who point out Decker may be better able to use the cash when juxtaposed with the Oilers star's $9-million-per-year contract.

That spawned the hashtag #PayDecker:

Canadian hockey star Jayna Hefford is also endorsing the sentiment:

Draisaitl also told The Hockey News he was unaware Decker had a better time — and was thoroughly impressed:

Decker's performance was just one example from the night in San Jose of how impressive women's hockey players are.

Earlier, Decker's teammate Kendall Coyne Schofield became the first woman ever to compete in the NHL All-Star skills competition on Friday night. Filling in for Avalanche star Nathan Mackinnon, she raced around the rink in a time competitive with the top skaters in the men's game in another barrier-breaking moment for women's hockey.

WATCH | Kendall Coyne Schofield steals the show in the fastest skater comp:

The American made history on Friday by becoming the 1st female to compete in the NHL's Skills Competition when she raced around the ice in the Faster Skater competition. 1:11

