Pacific Division reigns supreme in NHL all-star game

Tomas Hertl scored the winning goal — his fifth goal of the night — as the Pacific Division defeated the Atlantic Division 5-4 to win the NHL all-star game's 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins took home the most valuable player award. The league's leading goal-scorer had a goal and an assist in the final for the Atlantic Division, after recording four points (three goals, one assist) in his squad's semifinal victory.

The Pacific team featured Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames, and Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers — members of two teams that have been embroiled in a war of words over the last two weeks.

The Oilers and Flames have been at odds after Tkachuk levelled Zack Kassian with two huge hits during a game on Jan. 11 in Calgary. Kassian eventually had enough and mauled Calgary's winger/chief antagonist to earn himself a two-game suspension.

Edmonton and Calgary will renew regular-season hostilities Wednesday and then again three nights later.

The fifth straight year the NHL has used the 3-on-3 tournament format for its all-star game, Saturday opened with the Atlantic Division downing the Metropolitan Division 9-5 before the Pacific topped the Central 10-5 to set up the final.

The Pacific took the all-star crown in both 2016 and 2018, while the Metropolitan captured the title in 2017 and again last year.

With the victory, members of the winning squad earned a combined US$1-million prize at the home of the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Five-time Grammy award-winning rock band Green Day kicked things off with a concert outside Enterprise Center, and then performed inside the venue before the final.

St. Louis also hosted the all-star game in 1970 and 1988.