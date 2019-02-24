Skip to Main Content
Newly-acquired Zuccarello injures arm in debut with Stars

Hockey Night in Canada

New

Newly-acquired Zuccarello injures arm in debut with Stars

Acquired from the New York Rangers on Saturday, Mats Zuccarello had a goal and assist, but left after two periods in a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks and is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.

Forward chips in goal, assist in win over Blackhawks, but leaves after 2nd period

Matt Carlson · The Associated Press ·
Mats Zuccarello was injured in his debut for the Dallas Stars on Sunday after being acquired from the New York Rangers on Saturday. Zuccarello is expected to miss at least four weeks with an arm injury. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks — and lost their prized newcomer.

Jason Spezza broke a tie on a 5-on-3 power play midway through the third period and Dallas beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Sunday after blowing a three-goal lead.

The victory was overshadowed by the loss of Mats Zuccarello with what he thought was a broken right arm in his first game with Dallas. Acquired from the New York Rangers on Saturday, Zuccarello had a goal and assist, but left after two periods and is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.

"I blocked a shot and it hit me the wrong way," said Zuccarello, whose arm was in a soft cast with a splint. "It's unfortunate. I kind of knew it right away, not that it was broken, but something was wrong."

Zuccarello said he'd have the arm evaluated Monday or Tuesday.

Jamie Benn day-to-day

Furthermore, Dallas forward Jamie Benn suffered an upper-body injury during the first shift of the game and didn't return. He's out day-to-day.

"It's an incredibly gritty win for us, one that we needed, on a really tough back-to-back," Spezza said. "With the bodies going down throughout the game, I thought we responded well."

Chicago star Patrick Kane was held off the scoresheet, ending his points streak at 20 games, even though he was visible in creating chances.

Defenceman Ben Lovejoy, acquired from New Jersey on Saturday, also played his first game with Dallas.

The Stars capitalized on a pair of Blackhawks breakdowns to take a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Set up by Zuccarello's long pass from the Dallas zone, Faksa got past Gustafsson, broke in alone and beat Ward between the pads 11:35 in to open the scoring. Gustafsson found himself alone in the Chicago zone after the blade on defence partner Slater Koekkoek's skate fell out.

Radulov, alone in front of the net, made it 2-0 on a backhander with 2:32 left in the period. He was set up on a quick feed by Miro Heiskanen, who had picked of Gustav Forsling's pass near the point.

Zuccarello made it 3-0 at 1:44 of the second when he whipped in Tyler Seguin's cross-ice feed from lower edge of the right circle.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us