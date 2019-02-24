Newly-acquired Zuccarello injures arm in debut with Stars
Forward chips in goal, assist in win over Blackhawks, but leaves after 2nd period
The Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks — and lost their prized newcomer.
The victory was overshadowed by the loss of Mats Zuccarello with what he thought was a broken right arm in his first game with Dallas. Acquired from the New York Rangers on Saturday, Zuccarello had a goal and assist, but left after two periods and is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.
"I blocked a shot and it hit me the wrong way," said Zuccarello, whose arm was in a soft cast with a splint. "It's unfortunate. I kind of knew it right away, not that it was broken, but something was wrong."
Zuccarello said he'd have the arm evaluated Monday or Tuesday.
Mats Zuccarello is heading back to Dallas for evaluation, but the early assessment is that he is expected to miss at least 4 weeks.—@DallasStars
Jamie Benn day-to-day
Furthermore, Dallas forward Jamie Benn suffered an upper-body injury during the first shift of the game and didn't return. He's out day-to-day.
"It's an incredibly gritty win for us, one that we needed, on a really tough back-to-back," Spezza said. "With the bodies going down throughout the game, I thought we responded well."
Defenceman Ben Lovejoy, acquired from New Jersey on Saturday, also played his first game with Dallas.
The Stars capitalized on a pair of Blackhawks breakdowns to take a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Set up by Zuccarello's long pass from the Dallas zone, Faksa got past Gustafsson, broke in alone and beat Ward between the pads 11:35 in to open the scoring. Gustafsson found himself alone in the Chicago zone after the blade on defence partner Slater Koekkoek's skate fell out.
Radulov, alone in front of the net, made it 2-0 on a backhander with 2:32 left in the period. He was set up on a quick feed by Miro Heiskanen, who had picked of Gustav Forsling's pass near the point.
Zuccarello made it 3-0 at 1:44 of the second when he whipped in Tyler Seguin's cross-ice feed from lower edge of the right circle.
