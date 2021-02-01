30 NHL teams pass on waived Rangers defenceman Tony DeAngelo
NHL team parted ways with young blue-liner 4 months after extending his contract
Tony DeAngelo went unclaimed by the NHL's other 30 teams Monday after the New York Rangers put him on waivers.
It was not immediately clear what the Rangers would do with the 25-year-old defenceman who remains under contract with them. DeAngelo is not expected to play Monday night against Pittsburgh.
The Rangers waived DeAngelo on Sunday less than four months since re-signing him to a two-year, $9.6-million contract. DeAngelo was on the ice for four Penguins goals in an overtime loss Saturday night and has a minus-6 rating this season.
Head coach David Quinn declined to say whether the move to waive DeAngelo was solely performance-related.
That the Rangers took such an aggressive move to attempt to cut ties with DeAngelo speaks volumes about the 2014 first-round pick's fall in the eyes of the front office and coaching staff. He had been a healthy scratch earlier this season, and Quinn said journeyman Anthony Bitetto would replace DeAngelo in New York's lineup.
WATCH | Crosby finishes off Rangers in overtime:
The Athletic and New York Post reported DeAngelo was involved in a post-game "altercation" outside the dressing room Saturday night with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. Quinn said he wouldn't address "rumours."
"This isn't about one incident," he said. "It's not about one thing. This is a situation that the organization felt was best at this current time."
Quinn is expected to speak to the media before the game. At 2-4-2 with six points through eight games, the Rangers sit in last place in the East Division.
DeAngelo has one point in six games after tying for 12th in Norris Trophy voting last season with 53 points in 68 games during the shortened regular season.
"A handful of guys maybe aren't playing at the level they were playing last year, and you could probably say Tony would be one of them, but he's not the only one," Quinn said.
