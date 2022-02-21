Igor Shesterkin leads Rangers past Senators
Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin pocketed goals for New York
Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots Sunday afternoon as the New York Rangers defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1.
Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers (32-13-5).
The Senators were playing the second half of a back-to-back, while the Rangers hadn't played since Thursday.
Despite being allowed to have 50 per cent capacity back in Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators were far from the halfway mark on this day with an announced crowd of 5,181.
Trailing 2-1 to start the third, the Senators looked for the equalizer and had a good chance with a power play midway through the period, but were unable to beat Shesterkin.
The Rangers had a late power play in the third to seal the victory, but Gustvasson was solid to keep the Senators within reach.
The Rangers outshot the Senators 15-7 in the second and took a 2-1 lead as Panarin scored a power play goal midway through the period.
The Senators failed to generate much through the first 15 minutes of the second, but finally showed some life in the closing minutes of the period, but didn't see anything for their effort.
Stutzle opened the scoring at the four-minute mark as he took advantage of a Rangers turnover and wristed a shot past Shesterkin.
Just over three minutes later Braden Schneider fired a shot from the point and while it didn't get through, Strome was able to pick it up and beat Gustavsson for his tenth of the season.
