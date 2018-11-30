Skip to Main Content
Craig Anderson earns 1st shutout of season as Sens blank Rangers

Craig Anderson stopped all 27 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season as the Ottawa Senators blanked the New York Rangers 3-0 on Thursday night.

Lisa Wallace · The Canadian Press ·
Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson (41) earned his first shutout in nearly a year on Thursday night. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

It was Anderson's 10th win of the season, his first shutout since Dec. 16 and 41st clean sheet of his career.

Matt Duchene led Ottawa (11-12-3) with a goal and an assist.

Ottawa Senators left wing Magnus Paajarvi (56) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with teammate Tom Pyatt (10) during the first period. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

Drake Batherson and Magnus Paajarvi also scored as the Senators won their second game in a row, having beat Philadelphia 4-3 on Tuesday.

Henrik Lundqvist had a rough start, but finished with 31 saves for New York (13-11-2).

Trailing 2-0 the Rangers thought they had cut the Senators lead in half near the midway point of the second, but the goal was waved off as the referee had blown the whistle prior to the puck crossing the line.

