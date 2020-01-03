New year, new Flames? Calgary avoids slow home start to squeak past Rangers

Johnny Gaudreau opened scoring and then set up the winner midway through the second as the Calgary Flames snapped a five-game losing skid at home with a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers.

Less than three minutes after New York had tied it 3-3, Sean Monahan gave the Flames their third lead of the night at 8:22 of the second when he neatly finished off a pretty tic-tac-toe passing sequence.

Gaudreau fed a pass back to Hanifin at the blue line, who immediately zipped a pass to Monahan in front, who used his quick hands to score his 14th of the season.

Mikael Backlund and Derek Ryan also scored for Calgary (21-17-5). The Flames fly out on Saturday for a two-game road trip that kicks off in Minnesota on Sunday.

Sean Monahan's 14th goal of the season held up as the game winner in Calgary's 4-3 win over the Rangers. 1:00

Jacob Trouba, Filip Chytil and rookie Kaapo Kakko, with his seventh goal, scored for New York (19-17-4). Former Flames draft pick Adam Fox had three assists. The Rangers fall to 1-2-0 on a four-game road trip that wraps up Saturday night in Vancouver.

Goalies settle in

After getting off to shaky starts, former Ranger Cam Talbot and Henrik Lundqvist, who he backed up in New York's net for two seasons when he broke into the NHL, were both perfect over the final half of the game.

Beaten on two of his first three shots faced, Talbot settled in to finish the night with 24 stops and improve to 4-7-0.

Lundqvist, who surrendered three goals on the first nine shots he faced, ended up turning aside 25 shots. His record fell to 9-9-3.

Down 3-2 after the first period, the Rangers tied it at 5:46 on Kakko's long-range shot through a maze of bodies in front that Talbot didn't appear to see.

Tied 2-2 in a high-scoring first period, Calgary regained the lead at 13:18 when Ryan got the puck high in the slot, spun and whipped a shot past Lundqvist.

Coming off consecutive home games in which the Flames fell behind 3-0 in the first period, it was Calgary that got the jump on this night with Gaudreau first to a loose puck in the neutral zone and scoring on a breakaway at 6:48.

The Flames then scored a rare short-handed goal while playing two men short when Backlund intercepted Tony Deangelo's cross-ice pass and headed up ice on another breakaway, beating Lundqvist on a move to his backhand for his sixth goal of the season. He has three goals in his last six games after breaking an 18-game goalless skid.

But with time left still on the two-man advantage, the Rangers went right back to work and answered 26 seconds later with Trouba scoring on New York's first shot of the game.

Twenty-five seconds later, on the ensuing one-man advantage, New York tied it with Chytil knocking in Kakko's rebound.

Flames send Frolik to Sabres

Earlier, forward Michael Frolik was sent by the Flames to the Buffalo Sabres as the final move in a series of trades that also involved the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.

Buffalo had traded veteran defenceman Marco Scandella to Montreal earlier in the day and received a 2020 fourth-round pick — originally belonging to San Jose — in return.

The Sabres then flipped that pick to Calgary in exchange for Frolik.

"It's always sad to see guys leave. As soon as I found out, I texted him," said Mikael Backlund, Frolik's longtime linemate on the Flames. "We played a lot of years together, spend a lot of time on the ice together, a lot of good memories and he's a great guy off the ice so it's hard to see him go and but I'm excited for him to get an opportunity."

Frolik has just five goals and five assists in 38 games with the Flames this year after scoring 15 or more eight times in 12 NHL seasons.

"It's never easy. Fro was a great teammate in the room and away from the rink, so it's never easy to see a guy like that go," said Calgary goalie Cam Talbot. "But obviously, Buffalo probably wanted him pretty bad to trade for him at this point in the season so hopefully he gets a good opportunity there."