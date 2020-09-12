Islanders turn tables on Lightning with late 3rd-period goal to grab victory
Brock Nelson breaks tie with 3:25 left in game to lead New York victory
Brock Nelson broke a tie with 3:25 left, Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 in Game 3 of the NHL's Eastern Conference final on Friday night.
Tampa Bay wiped out a two-goal deficit in the first 13 minutes of the final period before Nelson, who also had an assist, beat goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy off a pass from Anthony Beauvillier. Jean -Gabriel Pageau added an empty-netter in the last minute.
Game 4 is Sunday.
WATCH | Nelson's late marker gives Islanders Game 3 win over Lightning:
Cal Clutterbuck, Adam Pelech and scored for New York, helping the Islanders build a 3-1 lead through two periods.
Tampa Bay cut into its deficit with Ondrej Palat's power-play goal at 2:32 of the third period and pulled even a little more than 10 minutes later when Tyler Johnson redirected Erik Cernak's shot from the right circle past Varlamov.
The Lightning played without injured leading scorer Brayden Point and another key player, Alex Killorn, who was serving a one-game suspension for a blindside hit that drove Nelson face-first into the boards in Game 2.
Despite losing Game 2 on Nikita Kucherov's goal with 8.8 seconds remaining, the Islanders entered Friday night feeling good about their chances of climbing back into the series. Clutterbuck got them off to a promising start, and Pelech's first career playoff goal gave New York a 2-1 lead at 11:50 of the second period.
Two minutes later, Nelson skated around the back of the net before feeding Beauvillier in front of Vasilevskiy for a 3-1 lead.
WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo recaps Game 3 between Stars, Golden Knights:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.