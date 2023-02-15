Mandolese leads Senators over Islanders in NHL debut
Ottawa goaltender makes 46 saves for 1st career win
Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson each scored in the shootout and the Ottawa Senators defeated the New York Islanders 3-2.
Stützle and Brady Tkachuk each recorded a goal and an assist in regulation. Kevin Mandolese finished with 46 saves and the Senators won their sixth game in seven outings.
Mandolese denied Bo Horvat's and Kyle Palmieri's attempts and collected his first career win in his NHL debut.
Ryan Pulock and Brock Nelson scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves and the New York Islanders fell for the third consecutive game.
The Islanders squandered a power-play opportunity in overtime when the Senators were called for too many men on the ice.
"You got to try and be creative," Noah Dobson said of the four-on-three power play in overtime. "You can't just be stagnant, it's easy for the killers and the goalie. We tried to move around and it obviously didn't work tonight."
WATCH | Senators beat Islanders in shootout:
Nelson fired a one-timer from the faceoff circle to the goaltender's left to knot the game 2-2 at 7:13 of the third period. Dobson and Mathew Barzal assisted on the game-tying power-play goal. Nelson extended his point streak to a career-high 11 games.
Tkachuk broke a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal at 3:41 of the third period. Stützle delivered a pass to the Senators captain near the top of the crease for the easy redirection past Sorokin.
Stützle notched his 24th of the season and evened the game at 1-1. The 21-year-old German forward fired a wrist shot that deflected off Pulock's stick and past Sorokin at 17:32 of the second period. The Senators took advantage of a neutral-zone turnover by Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech.
"I think we dominated the first period and then they were a little bit faster than us," Stützle said. "As soon as we started playing fast again, I think we dominated the game."
WATCH | Stützle leads Senators past Flames in overtime:
Pulock gave the Islanders a 1-0 edge and opened the scoring when his shot whizzed past the blocker of Mandolese. Matt Martin fought off a check from Dylan Gambrell as he entered the offensive zone and set up Pulock for his third of the season.
"It's disheartening when you put in an effort and can't break through and put up enough numbers on the scoreboard," Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. "At the same time, I thought there were some good things done tonight. We just have to move forward and get ready for the next game."
Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau did not dress and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Mandolese made his NHL debut. Ottawa's starting goalie Anton Forsberg tore his MCL in both knees against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and was carried off the ice on a stretcher. Long Island native Shane Pinto played his first NHL game against the Islanders. The Senators selected Pinto in the second round of the 2019 NHL draft after the 22-year-old played for two seasons at the University of North Dakota. Islanders centre Otto Koivula was recalled from the American Hockey League and made his season debut.
Senators host Chicago on Friday as the Islanders welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?