NHL clears Islanders to return to action after 2 games postponed due to COVID-19
League postponed games after 8th player entered league's COVID-19 protocol
The New York Islanders have been cleared to resume playing after two of their recent games were postponed due to COVID-19.
The NHL postponed the Islanders' games Sunday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and Tuesday at Philadelphia after an eighth player entered the league's COVID-19 protocol, joining a list that included captain Anders Lee and top scorer Josh Bailey.
The Islanders next play Thursday against visiting San Jose.
The NHL said it is in the process of revising the Islanders' regular season schedule, which will be announced when completed.
The Islanders are the second team to have games postponed this season due to COVID-19 protocols. An outbreak on the Ottawa Senators led the postponement of their three games last week.
