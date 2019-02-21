Gaudreau snaps 9-game goalless drought as Flames double up Islanders
Calgary forward scores 30th of season to tie his career-high for goals
Johnny Gaudreau snapped a nine-game goalless drought with his 30th of the season on Wednesday, and the Calgary Flames scored twice in the third period for a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders.
Austin Czarnik — with his third goal in as many games — broke a 2-2 tie 6:10 into the third and Gaudreau scored 29 seconds later on a power play.
Gaudreau's goal, nine seconds into the man advantage, was blasted into the top corner on a slap shot, tying his career-high for goals set in 2015-16.
Mikael Backlund and Travis Hamonic also scored for Calgary (37-16-7). The Flames have won three straight after losing four in a row and continue to lead both the Pacific Division and Western Conference.
Casey Cizikas and Anders Lee scored for New York (35-18-6).
The surging Islanders, who opened a three-game road trip through Western Canada, lost in regulation for just the third time in their last 16 games. New York plays in Edmonton on Thursday.
