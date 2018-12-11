A puck that changes colour? Coming to an NHL Winter Classic near you
If the temperature reaches above freezing, the puck will turn from purple to clear
The NHL has announced the pucks at the 2019 Winter Classic will have thermochromic colour-changing coatings.
The coating on the puck will change from purple to clear when the puck's temperature is above zero. This change in colour will notify officials the puck needs to be replaced.
According to Dan Craig, the NHL's vice president of facilities operations, a puck needs to be frozen in order to reach its optimal efficiency.
"Hockey pucks are made of vulcanized rubber and glide smoother and faster when frozen," said Craig. "A coating that changes colour when the puck is above freezing will more accurately alert the officials that it is time for a replacement."
The annual New Year's Day game has been plagued by complaints that the puck bounces too much, a possible by-product of the weather.
The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks will face off at Notre Dame Stadium on Jan. 1, 2019.
