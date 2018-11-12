Scheifele powers Jets past Devils with 3-point night
Winnipeg forward scores twice, adds assist
Mark Scheifele scored twice and added an assist to help the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.
Jack Roslovic, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perreault also had goals for the Jets (10-5-1). Ehlers picked up one assist.
Captain Blake Wheeler contributed a pair of assists, extending his point streak to 10 games (two goals, 17 assists).
Brett Seney, with his first NHL goal, and Blake Coleman replied for New Jersey (6-8-1). Damon Severson had two assists.
Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for Winnipeg, which plays the third game of a four-game homestand Wednesday against Washington.
Cory Schneider stopped 23 shots for the Devils, who were playing the last game of a season-high seven-game road trip. They only picked up one victory (1-6-0) and were outscored 18-6 in their last three games.
