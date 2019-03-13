Gaudreau has career-high 6 points as Flames complete wild comeback
Calgary scores 6 times in 3rd period to power past Devils
Johnny Gaudreau had a hat trick and had a career-high six points as the Calgary Flames scored six times in the third period for a 9-4 comeback victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.
Derek Ryan scored 41 seconds into the third to tie it 4-4 and then Gaudreau was hooked from behind on a breakaway by Damon Severson, resulting in a penalty shot.
Gaudreau made no mistake, slowly winding his way in before ripping a shot past Mackenzie Blackwood.
Gaudreau capped off his big night at 12:01, converting a set-up from Sean Monahan, and sending hundreds of hats pouring onto the ice.
Ryan finished the night with two goals, Sam Bennett, Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk and Monahan also scored for Calgary (43-20-7). Lindholm and Monahan both finished with four-points nights.
The Flames remain one point back of the Pacific Division and Western Conference-leading San Jose Sharks, who won 5-4 in Winnipeg.
