Nazem Kadri won't return to Avalanche lineup before potential Game 7
Arbitrator upholds forward's 8-game suspension for hit earlier in NHL playoffs
Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri saw his eight-game suspension for an illegal hit upheld by an arbitrator hours before Game 5 on Tuesday in a second-round series against Vegas.
Kadri has already served six games of a suspension he was given after an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenceman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Faulk sustained a concussion, according to the report, and didn't play in the final two games as the Avalanche swept the Blues to advance.
Colorado was holding out hope Kadri might be available for Game 5 in Denver. But the National Hockey League and NHL Players' Association announced the decision by arbitrator Shyam Das.
The NHLPA originally appealed the suspension to league commissioner Gary Bettman, arguing a four-game suspension was more appropriate. The commissioner upheld the ruling on May 31.
Kadri's final game of the suspension will be Game 6 on Thursday in Las Vegas. He would be eligible to return should there be a Game 7 or if the Avalanche advance. The series is tied at two games apiece.
It was the sixth suspension of Kadri's career.
The 30-year-old Kadri was the only Avalanche player to suit up in all 56 regular-season games. He finished with 11 goals and 32 points while leading team in faceoff wins.
