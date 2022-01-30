Avalanche's MacKinnon to miss all-star game after surgery for broken nose

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon underwent surgery on his broken nose and will sit out next weekend's all-star game in Las Vegas, head coach Jared Bednar said Sunday.

MacKinnon sustained a facial fracture and concussion on Wednesday after receiving a high hit from Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall. The hit caused MacKinnon's own stick to snap back into his face.

Hall initially received a five-minute high-sticking major for the hit, but the penalty was reduced to two minutes for interference after video review.

MacKinnon sat out Friday's 6-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks and has been ruled out for Colorado's next two games. The Avalanche return to game action on Feb. 10 against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning.

MacKinnon, 26, has 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) in 31 games this season.

He has averaged nearly a point per game during his NHL career, amassing 219 goals and 603 points in 604 regular-season games.

Also Sunday, the NHL announced Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi would replace MacKinnon on the Central Division roster and make his fourth all-star appearance.

Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov is an all-star for the second time, taking the place of Adam Fox on the Metropolitan Division roster. The New York Rangers blue-liner is sidelined until after the break with an upper-body injury.

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski, named an all-star on Jan. 13, is now captain of the Central Division squad with MacKinnon out.

Canadiens minus Savard for 2 months

Montreal Canadiens defenceman David Savard is expected to be sidelined eight weeks with a right ankle injury.

Savard, 31, initially sustained the injury while blocking a shot during a Jan. 12 loss to the Boston Bruins.

He competed in seven more games before being scratched ahead of the Canadiens' 7-2 setback to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. That contest represented the first game missed by Savard this season.

Savard has recorded a goal and nine points in 42 games this season after signing a four-year, $14-million US contract before the campaign.

A Stanley Cup champion with Tampa Bay last season, Savard has compiled 42 goals and 175 points in 653 NHL regular-season contests with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Lightning and Canadiens.