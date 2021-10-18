MacKinnon still has COVID-19, won't join Avalanche on road trip
Star forward sat out team's first 2 games of season
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon had another positive COVID-19 test Saturday, head coach Jared Bednar announced Sunday.
The 26-year-old forward will not travel with the team Monday. The Avalanche begin a three-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals.
MacKinnon initially tested positive on Oct. 11 and missed Colorado's first two games of the season.
He ranked fourth in the NHL last season with a career-high 1.35 points per game, recording 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) in 48 games to lead Colorado to the Presidents' Trophy.
MacKinnon has amassed 210 goals and 560 points in 573 NHL regular-season games since the Avalanche drafted him first overall in 2013.
Defenceman Jack Johnson also missed Saturday's 5-3 loss against the St. Louis Blues after a positive test.
