Duclair's OT winner lifts Senators over Preds
Duclair's hot December continues with 10th goal in nine games
Anthony Duclair scored a power-play goal 2:40 into overtime Thursday night, giving Marcus Hogberg his first career NHL win in the Ottawa Senators' 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators.
Colin White, Vladimir Namestnikov, Artem Anisimov and Brady Tkachuk also scored for the Senators (15-18-3), who recovered from blowing a 4-1 lead.
Craig Smith, Rocco Grimaldi, Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi scored for the Predators (16-12-6). Juuse Saros made 19 saves.
The Predators, playing their third of a four-game road trip, are looking to close the gap in the competitive Central Division.
The Senators took a 4-1 lead in the opening minutes of the third on Tkachuk's power-play goal, but Nashville cut the lead in half 18 seconds later as Grimaldi picked up his own rebound and squeezed it past Hogberg.
Nashville scored a power-play goal midway through the third to make it a one-goal game, with Johansen tipping home a pass from Ryan Ellis. Josi then tied the game with an individual effort with seven minutes remaining.
The Predators scored the game's first goal on a Smith backhand midway through the first period. Smith has three goals in his last two games after not scoring in 16 previous matches.
Ottawa tied it 1-1 early in the second as White beat Saros with his first goal in 19 games.
The Senators took a two-goal lead less than a minute later as Namestnikov knocked down a Jean-Gabriel Pageau shot in the slot and backhanded it in. Tyler Ennis found Anisimov in front and he wristed it past Saros with just over two minutes remaining in the period.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.