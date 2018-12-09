Flames take over top spot in the West after beating Predators

Oliver Kylington had his first NHL goal and helped set-up the game-winner as the Calgary Flames grabbed first place in the Western Conference with a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

The decisive goal came from Garnet Hathaway, who broke a 2-2 tie at 6:03 of the third period, neatly deflecting in Matthew Tkachuk's point shot. Kylington, a 21-year-old rookie defenceman, had the second assist.

Sean Monahan, Alan Quine, with his first goal as a Flame, and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (19-9-2), which won its fifth straight game and overtook Nashville by one point for tops in the West. Johnny Gaudreau with two assists and Lindholm with two points extended their point streaks to seven and six games, respectively.

Calgary's Mike Smith made 25 saves to improve to 11-7-1. The 36-year-old has won six straight after a rocky start to the season resulted in him being relegated to the backup role for four games in a row in mid-November.

Nashvile backup Juuse Saros made 20 saves as Pekka Rinne got the night off after getting pulled Thursday night in a loss in Vancouver. His record falls to 7-5-0.

Colton Sissons and Craig Smith replied for Nashville (19-10-1). The Predators are winless in their last six games on the road (0-5-1).