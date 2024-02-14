Content
Hockey

NHL commissioner Bettman upholds Morgan Rielly's 5-game suspension

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld Morgan Rielly's five-game suspension for cross-checking after the NHL Players' Association filed for an appeal.

Leafs defenceman was disciplined last week for cross-check to head of Sens' Greig

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman stands over an Ottawa Senators forward after he cross checked his opponent in the head after the latter scored into an empty net.
The Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly, second from left, will serve the balance of his five-game suspension. He is eligible to return to game action Thursday when Toronto visits the Golden Knights in Las Vegas. (Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

The league's department of player safety banned the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman last week for his cross-check to the head of Senators forward Ridly Greig in the dying moments of Ottawa's 5-3 victory on Feb. 10.

Rielly, who was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct, lunged at Greig up high after the centre fired a slapshot into an empty net from close range with 5.1 seconds left in regulation. Greig wasn't injured on the play.

Bettman's ruling on the appeal is final. Players only have the right to a subsequent appeal to an independent arbitrator on suspensions of six or more games.

The Maple Leafs have gone a perfect 4-0-0 with Rielly out of the lineup, earning wins against St. Louis (twice), Philadelphia and Anaheim.

The 29-year-old will be eligible to return to the lineup when the Leafs visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

