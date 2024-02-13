Content
Maple Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Sens' Greig

The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.

Toronto d-man is slated to miss crucial portion of schedule with 6 games in 10 days

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Maple Leafs player makes contact to the head of an Ottawa Senators player with his stick during an NHL game.
Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, right, was suspended 5 games by the NHL on Tuesday for his cross-check to the head of the Senators' Ridly Greig on Saturday night in Ottawa. (Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Rielly cross-checked Greig up high after the Senators forward fired a slap shot into an empty net with 5.1 seconds left in Ottawa's 5-3 win over Toronto on Saturday night.

Rielly was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

The NHL's decision came down just before Toronto hosted the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

"This play occurs well after the goal has been scored, late in the game with the score out of reach, and for the sole purpose of retribution," the NHL's Department of Player Safety said in a video explaining the reasoning behind the suspension.

Rielly will miss most of a stretch of six games in 10 days for the Maple Leafs, who are trying to hold on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

He will be available to return when the Maple Leafs visit the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 22.

Toronto entered Tuesday's game holding down the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot, tied on points with Detroit and four points ahead of the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders.

Rielly's suspension matches the longest of the season. Detroit forward David Perron was suspended six games in December for his cross-check of Senators defenceman Artem Zub.

