Maple Leafs' Rielly to miss at least 10 games with knee injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs' defence has taken another huge hit, with the team placing Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury.

Rielly was injured on an awkward collision with New York forward Kyle Palmieri early in the third period of the Maple Leafs 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders Monday night in Toronto.

Rielly, who will miss at least 10 games and 24 days, has no goals and 16 assists in 20 games this season and averaging 23 minutes per game of ice time.

His injury is a major blow to a defence core already missing Jake Muzzin long-term with a neck injury and top-four rearguard T.J. Brodie with an injured oblique, or rib cage muscle.

WATCH | Rielly joins injured Leafs rearguards Brodie, Muzzin:

Maple Leafs place Rielly on long-term injured reserve due to knee injury Duration 0:45 The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenceman Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve due to a knee injury suffered in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders.

Originally listed out for two weeks when added to IR on Nov. 14, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has said Brodie is recovering slower than anticipated and will miss Toronto's upcoming four-game road trip, starting Wednesday against the surging New Jersey Devils.

Muzzin, meanwhile, is on long-term reserve and will be re-evaluated late February.

The team has recalled defencemen Mac Hollowell and Victor Mete from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

WATCH | Beauvillier scores in OT to cap Islanders comeback: