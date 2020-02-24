Canadiens deal Kovalchuk to Capitals
Montreal receives a 3rd round pick in 2020 draft
The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Ilya Kovalchuk to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Montreal signed the 36-year-old left-winger to a one-year, two-way contract on January 3, after the Los Angeles Kings terminated his contract on December 17.
Kovalchuk scored six goals and seven assists in 22 games with the Canadiens, after scoring three goals and six assists in 17 games with the Kings this season.
