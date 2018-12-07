Habs sweep home-and-home series against Senators

Paul Byron scored twice as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2 Thursday night.

Jeff Petry, Brendan Gallagher and Andrew Shaw also scored for the Canadiens (14-10-5) as Carey Price stopped 19 shots to sweep the home-and home series with identical 5-2 victories.

Mark Stone and Colin White scored for the Senators (12-14-3) as Craig Anderson stopped 38-of-42 shots.

Both Matt Duchene (lower-body) and Bobby Ryan (upper-body) left the game with injuries for Ottawa and didn't return.

An unlucky bounce early in the third gave Montreal a 4-2 lead on Gallagher's goal, and with 2:32 remaining Byron added an empty-net goal for his second of the night.

A couple defensive breakdowns by the Senators allowed the Canadiens to take a 3-2 lead after the second period.