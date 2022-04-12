Skip to Main Content
NHL

Jets take down Canadiens for 2nd straight road win as playoff push continues

Evgeny Svechnikov's third-period goal lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Monday night.

Svechnikov nets winner in 3rd period; Habs' Anderson scores 100th career goal

Tristan D'Amours · The Canadian Press ·
Jets' Paul Stastny (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of Winnipeg's 4-2 win over the Canadiens on Monday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Evgeny Svechnikov's third-period goal lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Monday night.

Morgan Barron had a goal and an assist while Paul Stastny also scored for Winnipeg (35-28-11). Adam Lowry added an empty-netter, and Dylan Samberg recorded two assists.

Starting on back-to-back games, Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.

Josh Anderson notched his 100th career goal for Montreal (20-42-11) and Joel Armia scored against his former team.

WATCH l Habs fall to Jets in Montreal:

Jets defeat Habs for back-to-back road victories

1 hour ago
Duration 0:54
Winnipeg gains ground in wild card race by beating Montreal 4-2. 0:54

Samuel Montembeault kept the Canadiens in the game with 31 saves, 15 in the second period alone.

After a scoreless first period, the Canadiens got on the board 29 seconds after the intermission. Armia backhanded the puck out of mid-air and past Hellebuyck for his sixth goal of the season

Winnipeg responded when Nikolaj Ehlers made a backwards pass for Barron, who levelled the score with a wrist shot.

The Jets found the go-ahead marker at 4:00 of the second period when Stastny scored on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle.

Anderson deflected Jeff Petry's shot from the point to tie the game 2-2 at 6:19 of the third period.

The Jets drove the length of the ice and stars Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor combined with Svechnikov for the visitors' game-winning goal. Lowry added the empty-netter, clinching Winnipeg's back-to-back road wins.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now