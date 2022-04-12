Jets take down Canadiens for 2nd straight road win as playoff push continues
Svechnikov nets winner in 3rd period; Habs' Anderson scores 100th career goal
Evgeny Svechnikov's third-period goal lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Monday night.
Starting on back-to-back games, Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.
Josh Anderson notched his 100th career goal for Montreal (20-42-11) and Joel Armia scored against his former team.
WATCH l Habs fall to Jets in Montreal:
Samuel Montembeault kept the Canadiens in the game with 31 saves, 15 in the second period alone.
After a scoreless first period, the Canadiens got on the board 29 seconds after the intermission. Armia backhanded the puck out of mid-air and past Hellebuyck for his sixth goal of the season
The Jets found the go-ahead marker at 4:00 of the second period when Stastny scored on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle.
Anderson deflected Jeff Petry's shot from the point to tie the game 2-2 at 6:19 of the third period.
The Jets drove the length of the ice and stars Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor combined with Svechnikov for the visitors' game-winning goal. Lowry added the empty-netter, clinching Winnipeg's back-to-back road wins.
