Oshie leads way as Capitals rally to hand Canadiens 2nd straight loss

T.J. Oshie had a goal and assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Saturday night to avoid their first 0-3-0 start since the 2012-13 lockout season.

Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha also scored for the Capitals.

Down 1-0 after Nick Suzuki's goal, the Capitals got a much-needed spark on special teams that led to three goals in the second period.

After failing to convert on its first nine power-play opportunities of the season, the Capitals made some adjustments to the top power-play unit, placing Dylan Strome on the half wall and replacing Evgeny Kuznetsov with Marcus Johansson. That group finally broke through when Oshie got to the front and buried a rebound off Alex Ovechkin's shot to make it 3-1.

Addition to his goal and a team-leading five shots, Oshie assisted on Anthony Mantha's goal that went in off of Sam Montembeault. The 35-year-old Oshie, who had core surgery before the season and was dealing with an upper-body injury in the pre-season, has three points in three games.

Darcy Kuemper also bounced back for a strong showing in his second game between the pipes for the Capitals. After allowing four goals on 29 shots in his Washington debut Wednesday against Boston, the 32-year-old — fresh off a Stanley Cup in Colorado — looked much sharper against Montreal. He finished the night with 21 saves. Montembeault had 26 saves for the Canadiens.

It did appear that Ovechkin had his first goal of the season after tapping in Erik Gustafsson's point shot, but it was overturned after a coach's challenge for offside. Ovechkin finished the night with five shots on goal and hit the post on an empty-net attempt, but was again held off the scoresheet. This is the first time since the 2012-13 lockout year that Ovechkin has gone three straight games without a goal to open a season.

Both teams are back in action Monday night as the Canadiens host Pittsburgh and the Capitals host former coach Bruce Boudreau and the Vancouver Canucks.