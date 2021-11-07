Canadiens blow 2-goal lead against Golden Knights for 10th loss of season
Goals from Suzuki, Toffoli not enough to keep Vegas at bay
Down 2-0 after the first period, the Vegas Golden Knights scored three goals in the second to notch a 5-2 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night.
Nick Suzuki picked up one goal and one assist for the Canadiens. Tyler Toffoli added Montreal's second marker.
Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner allowed two first-period goals but was perfect afterward, blocking 36 of 38 shots total.
Canadiens netminder Jake Allen saved 13 of the 16 shots sent his way.
Vegas pulls ahead on power-play goals
Suzuki opened the score for Montreal late in the first period on the power play at 17:18.
Toffoli doubled Montreal's lead on a breakaway at 18:49, just before the first intermission.
Vegas bridged the gap in the second period. The Golden Knights cut the deficit back to one on the power play when Pietrangelo's shot deflected off Jeff Petry and past Allen at 5:16.
Pietrangelo's marker was the Golden Knights' first power-play goal since June 6, 2021.
Marchessault levelled the score for Vegas with 9:36 to go in the second period.
Vegas found the go-ahead goal, once again on the power play, with Coghlan's first of the season at 12:00.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?