Quick wins in Vegas debut as Golden Knights hold off Canadiens
Barbashev scores first 2 goals with Vegas in 4-3 win
Ivan Barbashev scored his first two goals with Vegas and Jonathan Quick got his first victory with the Golden Knights in a 4-3 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.
Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which got its third straight home win. Quick, acquired from Columbus on Thursday — two days after he was traded from Los Angeles to the Blue Jackets — made 25 saves on 28 shots.
The Golden Knights led 3-0 entering the third period, but Montreal's Mike Matheson scored at 2:04 to get the Canadiens on the board. It was Matheson's fifth goal of the season.
Vegas restored its three-goal lead as Barbashev — acquired from St. Louis last Sunday — scored his second of the game and 12th of the season at 7:44.
WATCH | Barbashev scores a pair against Canadiens:
Belzile pulled the Canadiens back within two just 23 seconds later with his second of the season.
Montreal pulled to 4-3 another 35 seconds later as Harvey-Pinard took a pass from Jesse Ylonen from behind the net to beat Quick for his eighth.
Pas fini, c'te match-là!<br><br>Two goals in 35 seconds!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/73MgxoIoaz">pic.twitter.com/73MgxoIoaz</a>—@CanadiensMTL
The Golden Knights jumped out early with two first-period goals. The first came when Theodore's shot from the top of the circle eluded traffic to beat Allen. It was Theodore's seventh.
Smith pushed the lead to 3-0 at 7:20 of the second as he took a pass from William Karlsson in transition on the right wing and slid the puck past Allen for his 21st.
The Canadiens host Carolina on Tuesday to open a three-game homestand, while the Golden Knights visit Florida on Tuesday to start a five-game road trip.
