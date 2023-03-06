Content
Quick wins in Vegas debut as Golden Knights hold off Canadiens

Ivan Barbashev scored his first two goals with Vegas and Jonathan Quick got his first victory with the Golden Knights in a 4-3 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Kirk Kern · The Associated Press ·
Newly acquired goaltender Jonathan Quick picked up a win in his Golden Knights debut on Sunday, making 25 saves in a 4-3 victory over the Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Lucas Peltier/The Associated Press)

Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which got its third straight home win. Quick, acquired from Columbus on Thursday — two days after he was traded from Los Angeles to the Blue Jackets — made 25 saves on 28 shots.

Mike Matheson, Alex Belzile and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for Montreal, which lost its third straight to finish a four-game trip. Jake Allen had 24 saves.

The Golden Knights led 3-0 entering the third period, but Montreal's Mike Matheson scored at 2:04 to get the Canadiens on the board. It was Matheson's fifth goal of the season.

Vegas restored its three-goal lead as Barbashev — acquired from St. Louis last Sunday — scored his second of the game and 12th of the season at 7:44.

Belzile pulled the Canadiens back within two just 23 seconds later with his second of the season.

Montreal pulled to 4-3 another 35 seconds later as Harvey-Pinard took a pass from Jesse Ylonen from behind the net to beat Quick for his eighth.

The Golden Knights jumped out early with two first-period goals. The first came when Theodore's shot from the top of the circle eluded traffic to beat Allen. It was Theodore's seventh.

Vegas extended the lead to 2-0 with 19 seconds left in the opening period when Barbashev tapped in the puck from the right side of the crease.

Smith pushed the lead to 3-0 at 7:20 of the second as he took a pass from William Karlsson in transition on the right wing and slid the puck past Allen for his 21st.

The Canadiens host Carolina on Tuesday to open a three-game homestand, while the Golden Knights visit Florida on Tuesday to start a five-game road trip.

