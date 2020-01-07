Canadiens pick up Laurent Dauphin from Predators in swap of AHL forwards
Montreal sends Michael McCarron to Nashville in return
The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Laurent Dauphin from the Nashville Predators on Tuesday in exchange for forward Michael McCarron.
Dauphin, 24, has played 33 games this season with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, registering 16 points (seven goals, nine assists).
He has three goals and one assist in 35 career NHL regular-season games, all with Arizona, since his debut in 2015-16. The native of Repentigny, Que., has also appeared in 252 career AHL games, posting 55 goals and 78 assists.
Dauphin, who was drafted in the second round by the Coyotes in 2013, played junior hockey with the QMJHL's Chicoutimi Sagueneens.
McCarron has appeared in 69 NHL games with two goals and six assists for the Canadiens from 2015-2018. He has played in 29 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket this season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.