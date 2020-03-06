Vasilevskiy continues to torment Montreal as Bolts blank Habs in dominant win

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 Thursday night.

Vasilevskiy completed his 21st career shutout to help Tampa Bay win for the second time in five games. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning.

Carey Price finished with 19 saves for Montreal, which was shut out for the first time this season.

Hedman opened the scoring with his 10th of the season 49 seconds into the game with a slap shot from the centre point. Hedman reached the 10-goal mark for the seventh consecutive season, joining Nashville's Roman Josi and San Jose's Brent Burns as the only active defencemen with 10-or-more goals seven straight seasons.

Vasilevskiy stopped Joel Armia's power-play breakaway at 5:22 to keep Tampa Bay in front.

Killorn got his 25th goal at 12:40, finishing a 2-on-1 chance started by Anthony Cirelli, who swiped the puck away from a pinching Jeff Petry to spring the odd-man rush.

Kucherov made it 3-0 with 1:05 left in the third, cutting down the slot to direct in a pass from Pat Maroon from along the left boards.

Hedman added his second goal on the power play with 1:03 left.