Habs use big 2nd period to beat slumping Blues
Carey Price saves 32 to notch 325th career victory
Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki scored in the second period, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday.
St. Louis dropped its fourth straight game. Jaden Schwartz and David Perron scored for the Stanley Cup champions, and Jake Allen made 20 saves in his first home start since Jan. 8.
The Canadiens grabbed control in the second.
Gallagher pounced on a loose puck off the period's opening faceoff and beat Allen on a seemingly harmless shot from just inside the blue line just 6 seconds into the frame.
Drouin made it 3-1 with a one-timer at 3:39. It was the second power-play goal of the game for Montreal, which improved to 5 for 14 on the road with the man advantage.
Suzuki notches 2nd
Suzuki scored his second goal in as many games with 8:27 left in the second. He buried a one-timer after a Nate Thompson pass freed him up in the slot.
Perron scored with 37 seconds left in the third, but Weber answered with an empty-netter.
Weal's power-play goal gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at the 5:57 mark of the first period. Max Domi picked up an assist to extend his points streak to five games.
Schwartz's first goal of the season tied it 71 seconds later. Schwartz buried a backhander after an Alex Pietrangelo slap shot caromed off the end boards right to his stick.
