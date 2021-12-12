Blues hand slumping Canadiens 6th straight loss

Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and assist, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 win over the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Ivan Barbashev, Dakota Joshua and Torey Krug also scored for St. Louis.

The Blues have won seven straight home games, their longest streak since capturing nine in a row from Dec. 12, 2019-Jan. 13, 2020.

Lindgren, making his second start of the season, replaced Jordan Binnington, who remains in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

WATCH l Joshua's nifty deke helps lift Blues over Canadiens:

Dakota Joshua's nifty deke helps Blues get past Habs Duration 0:55 Dakota Joshua's first goal of the season turned out to be the game-winner as the St. Louis Blues beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1. 0:55

Alexander Romanov scored for Montreal, ending the Canadiens' scoring drought of 134:49. Montreal has lost six in a row. Jake Allen, who spent seven seasons in St. Louis, made 33 saves in his seventh straight start for the Canadiens.

Vladimir Tarasenko added two assists for the Blues, who have picked up points in seven of their last eight games.

Lindgren made 29 saves in a 6-2 win over Detroit on Thursday. The 27-year-old saw his first action in almost two years in a relief stint against Florida two days earlier. He listed as the fourth goalie on the Blues' depth chart.

Buchnevich converted from close range just 63 seconds into the game. He has nine goals and 11 assists in his last 17 games.

Joshua converted on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Logan Brown for a 2-0 cushion in the second. It was Joshua's first score of the season.

Barbashev pushed the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal off a shot from the slot with 4:40 left in the second period.

WATCH l 9 super creative NHL plays: