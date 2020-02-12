Skip to Main Content
Habs star defenceman Shea Weber out 4 to 6 weeks with ankle injury
NHL

Habs star defenceman Shea Weber out 4 to 6 weeks with ankle injury

After undergoing a re-evaluation by orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wis., the Canadiens say they will be without their captain for some time.

34-year-old captain sustained ailment in game against New Jersey on Feb. 4

The Canadian Press ·
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber will miss between four to six weeks after suffering an ankle injury on Feb. 4, the club announced on Wednesday. (Matt Slocum/The Associated Press)

The Montreal Canadiens say captain Shea Weber will be out four to six weeks with a sprained left ankle.

The defenceman suffered the injury during a game in New Jersey on Feb. 4.

Weber underwent a re-evaluation by orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wis.

WATCH | Weber records 106.5 mph clapper to win hardest shot:

Montreal defender Shea Weber blasted a 106.5 MPH rocket to claim the 4th hardest shot crown of his career. 0:49

The Habs say the latest evaluation took place after the swelling in his ankle had decreased.

An all-star this season, Weber has 13 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.

The Habs will now have to try to make a playoff push without the 34-year-old native of Sicamous, B.C. Montreal entered Wednesday night's play seven points out of a playoff spot.

