Habs star defenceman Shea Weber out 4 to 6 weeks with ankle injury
After undergoing a re-evaluation by orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wis., the Canadiens say they will be without their captain for some time.
34-year-old captain sustained ailment in game against New Jersey on Feb. 4
The Montreal Canadiens say captain Shea Weber will be out four to six weeks with a sprained left ankle.
The defenceman suffered the injury during a game in New Jersey on Feb. 4.
Weber underwent a re-evaluation by orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wis.
The Habs say the latest evaluation took place after the swelling in his ankle had decreased.
An all-star this season, Weber has 13 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.
The Habs will now have to try to make a playoff push without the 34-year-old native of Sicamous, B.C. Montreal entered Wednesday night's play seven points out of a playoff spot.
