Habs star defenceman Shea Weber out 4 to 6 weeks with ankle injury

The Montreal Canadiens say captain Shea Weber will be out four to six weeks with a sprained left ankle.

The defenceman suffered the injury during a game in New Jersey on Feb. 4.

Weber underwent a re-evaluation by orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wis.

WATCH | Weber records 106.5 mph clapper to win hardest shot:

Montreal defender Shea Weber blasted a 106.5 MPH rocket to claim the 4th hardest shot crown of his career. 0:49

The Habs say the latest evaluation took place after the swelling in his ankle had decreased.

An all-star this season, Weber has 13 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.

The Habs will now have to try to make a playoff push without the 34-year-old native of Sicamous, B.C. Montreal entered Wednesday night's play seven points out of a playoff spot.