Johansson scores in 7th round of shootout to send Kraken past Canadiens
Seattle recovers after blowing 3-1 lead in 3rd period
The Seattle Kraken blew a 3-1 lead in the third period but held on to end their five-game eastern road trip with a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens in a shootout Saturday night.
Yanni Gourde, Ryan Donato and Jared McCann scored for Seattle (17-37-6) in regulation. In addition to his shootout game-winner, Johansson picked up two assists. Philipp Grubauer allowed three goals from 33 shots.
Michael Pezzetta, Alexander Romanov and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal (15-35-7). Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves.
WATCH l Habs fall to Kraken in shootout:
The Kraken broke the ice on the penalty kill on an awkward play involving Gourde and Chris Wideman. Montembeault left the puck for his defenceman but Gourde's body check made him score in his own net. Gourde was credited with the short-handed goal.
Pezzetta levelled the score with 5:10 to go in the first period. From the high slot, he bounced a pass from Jake Evans off his skate and beat Grubauer.
Seattle regained its lead two minutes later when Johansson's shot bounced off the boards and onto Donato's stick. The centreman didn't miss his opportunity to score his 13th goal of the season.
WATCH l Canadiens honour Quebec medallists from Beijing Olympics:
McCann notched his 23rd marker of the campaign on the power play at 15:05 of the second period when he was left alone in the high slot. The winger one-timed Johansson's pass from the corner giving the Kraken a two-goal advantage.
Montreal responded at 1:04 of the third period when Romanov grabbed a loose puck at the point and beat Grubauer with a slap shot.
The Habs tied the game with 2:12 to go in regulation when Larsson redirected Suzuki's pass into his own net.
After a scoreless overtime and six rounds of the shootout, Johansson finally found the winning goal and left the Bell Centre under a rain of boos.
WATCH l What Canadian teams might do ahead of NHL trade deadline:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?