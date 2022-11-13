Hoffman plays OT hero as Canadiens defeat Penguins
Montreal forward scores 63 seconds into extra frame to complete comeback
Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night in Montreal.
Sean Monahan's power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
Rickard Rakell and Jeff Petry each recorded a goal and assist, while Evgeni Malkin and Brock McGinn added goals for the Penguins (6-7-2). Jason Zucker chipped in with three assists. Tristan Jarry allowed five goals and made 36 saves.
WATCH | Hoffman lifts Habs over Penguins in OT:
Montreal took the lead at 1:48 of the first period. Anderson was given all the space needed in the high slot to beat Jarry with a wrist shot.
After a slow first period, the Penguins entered the second frame with a bang. Rakell found Petry in front of the net and the blue liner scored his first goal against his former team.
Rakell then tipped Marcus Petterson's shot from the point to give the Penguins their first lead of the game less than two minutes later.
Both teams exploded with five goals in the third period. Montreal equalized 49 seconds into the third period when Caufield's shot from the point zoomed through Kirby Dach and Petterson and beat Jarry. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan challenged the goal for goaltender interference but the goal stood.
Pittsburgh quickly regained their lead when Malkin beat Allen unassisted.
The Penguins regained the lead for a third time when Jeff Carter found McGinn on a two-on-one opportunity.
Pittsburgh's lead was once again short-lived as Monahan jumped on Jarry's rebound in the crease during a four-on-three power play to level the game 4-4.
The Canadiens sealed the win in overtime when Dach located Hoffman who beat Jarry.
Nick Suzuki isn't feeling the pressure of being the newest Canadiens captain. The 23-year-old continued his hot start by scoring 14 points (seven goals, five assists) in his last seven games.
The Canadiens will play the New Jersey Devils at home on Tuesday.
