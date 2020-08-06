Canadiens stage comeback victory to push favoured Penguins to the brink

Jeff Petry scored the winner in the third period as the Montreal Canadiens fought back from a 3-1 deficit to down the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday and grab a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five qualifying round series.

Shea Weber added a goal and two assists for Montreal, while Paul Byron, with a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Drouin provided the rest of the offence.

Carey Price stopped 30 shots for the Canadiens — the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference as part of the NHL's 24-team restart to its pandemic-delayed season — who will look to close out a stunning upset Friday in Game 4 and advance to the normal 16-slot playoff bracket. Ben Chiarot added two assists for Montreal.

Patric Hornqvist, Jason Zucker and Teddy Blueger replied for No. 5 Pittsburgh, which got 27 saves from Matt Murray.

Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher suited up after briefly leaving the Penguins' 3-1 victory in Game 2, but was clearly labouring at times with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

WATCH | Petry scores winner again as Habs top Penguins:

Jeff Petry's short-side snipe gave the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory and a 2-1 series lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins. 0:47

Tied 3-3 through 40 minutes Wednesday, Montreal's power play that was 0-for-9 in the series came agonizingly close when Joel Armia's one-timer pinballed around the crease.

But the Canadiens kept up the pressure, and Petry, who provided the overtime winner in Game 1, roofed a shot past Murray's ear from a sharp angle at 5:33 of the third shortly after the man advantage expired.

The Penguins, who had the seventh-best record in the NHL when the season was suspended in mid-March, pushed as the period wore on, with Price denying Kris Letang down low.

Pittsburgh went on the power play with 3:32 left in regulation, but Price handled Sidney Crosby's one-timer comfortably without giving up a rebound on the only shot against.

The Penguins pulled Murray and continued to press, but weren't able to get the equalizer.

WATCH | 2-minute recap of Tuesday in NHL:

In his daily recap, Rob Pizzo tells you everything you need to know from day 4 of the NHL playoffs. 3:20

Pittsburgh led 2-1 after the first, and doubled that advantage at 5:35 of the second when Brandon Tanev beat Victor Mette to a loose puck down the wing. Zach Aston-Reese's effort from the slot was stopped by Price, but Blueger poked the rebound home.

Drouin got that one back for Montreal at 10:13 when he redirected Chiarot's point shot past Murray.

The Canadiens' power play has yet to score in the series, but Byron's equalizer at 15:50 came seconds after Malkin exited the penalty box when he deftly manoeuvred Nick Suzuki's rebound from his skate to his stick and snuck a second-effort wraparound just over the goal line.

Montreal, which sat 24th in the overall standings when play was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, jumped in front at 4:57 of the first period when Weber fired his third shot of a chaotic sequence by a down-and-out Murray.

The Penguins challenged for goalie interference on Montreal's Artturi Lehkonen, but the call stood after video review, resulting in a Pittsburgh minor penalty.

WATCH | Habs' Evans exits with injury:

Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans was forced to leave his playoff debut early after taking this big hit from Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brandon Tanev. 1:08

The Canadiens couldn't connect on that man advantage, and Price, who led Montreal to that overtime victory in Game 1 and kept his team within striking distance two nights later, was soon under fire at the other end.

Already down a man, Weber buried Hornqvist in the corner and was going to be assessed a penalty. Montreal's captain seemed to be waiting for Malkin to give the puck away for a 5-on-3, but he instead whipped a cross-ice pass to Hornqvist, who made no mistake at 8:40.

Pittsburgh stayed on the power play with Weber now in the box, and Zucker made it 2-1 just 59 seconds later when Bryan Rust delivered a sneaky feed in the slot for the winger to rip a shot upstairs.