Habs stun Penguins in shootout without Carey Price
Montreal's star goalie missed game with flu, Tomas Tatar scores twice
Paul Byron and Jonathan Drouin scored in the shootout as the Montreal Canadiens beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Saturday night.
Tomas Tatar scored twice and added an assist for the Canadiens (2-1-1) in regulation time. Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist.
Dominik Simon, Kris Letang and Phil Kessel scored for the Penguins (2-1-1).
With Carey Price out with the flu, Antti Niemi won the battle of backup goalies. Niemi made 25 saves on 28 shots in his first start of the season.
Casey DeSmith stopped 37-of-40 shots in place of Matt Murray, who just recovered from a concussion and was on the bench.
After Byron and Drouin both beat DeSmith blocker side in the shootout, Sidney Crosby had to score to keep Pittsburgh alive but he hit the outside of the post.
