Canadiens' losing skid reaches 7 as Ivan Provorov scores OT winner for Flyers

Ivan Provorov scored in overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Saturday afternoon for their fourth straight victory.

Oskar Lindblom, Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny scored in regulation for the Flyers (15-7-5), in the second game of a back-to-back. Brian Elliott made 39 saves.

Joel Armia and Tomas Tatar, with two, scored for the Canadiens (11-9-6), who have lost seven games in a row. Backup Keith Kinkaid stopped 25-of-29 shots.

Carey Price, who conceded 16 goals in his past three games, got the afternoon off. Price will start Sunday night against at the Boston Bruins.

Provorov scored the winner 31 seconds into overtime after a nifty move to get around Max Domi.

The Flyers have at least a post in six straight contests (5-0-1) while Montreal has lost seven games in a row for the first time in two years.