Canadiens' losing skid reaches 7 as Ivan Provorov scores OT winner for Flyers
Ivan Provorov scored in overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Saturday afternoon for their fourth straight victory.
Montreal's Tomas Tatar notches 2, Joel Armia adds another in losing effort
Ivan Provorov scored in overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Saturday afternoon for their fourth straight victory.
Oskar Lindblom, Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny scored in regulation for the Flyers (15-7-5), in the second game of a back-to-back. Brian Elliott made 39 saves.
Joel Armia and Tomas Tatar, with two, scored for the Canadiens (11-9-6), who have lost seven games in a row. Backup Keith Kinkaid stopped 25-of-29 shots.
Carey Price, who conceded 16 goals in his past three games, got the afternoon off. Price will start Sunday night against at the Boston Bruins.
Provorov scored the winner 31 seconds into overtime after a nifty move to get around Max Domi.
The Flyers have at least a post in six straight contests (5-0-1) while Montreal has lost seven games in a row for the first time in two years.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.