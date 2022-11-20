Caufield, Suzuki lead Canadiens to shootout win over Flyers
Caufield scores twice, including game-tying goal with 1.9 seconds left in 3rd period
Nick Suzuki scored the game-winning goal as the Canadiens earned a 5-4 shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday in Montreal.
Cole Caufield scored two goals, including the game-tying marker with 1.9 seconds left to force overtime for Montreal (9-8-1). Christian Dvorak and Mike Matheson added the others.
Jake Allen stopped 25-of-29 shots in regulation and overtime for the Canadiens.
Owen Tippett, with two goals, Travis Sanheim and Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia (7-7-4). Zack MacEwan recorded two assists and Carter Hart made 28 saves.
WATCH | Caufield scores late equalizer, Suzuki nets shootout winner:
The Flyers took control with two early goals. Scott Laughton followed a missed a shot from the slot with a backhand pass to Sanheim who broke the ice 39 seconds into the game.
Philadelphia doubled its lead at 2:55 of the first period when Tippett carried the puck from his own zone and beat Allen glove side with a wrist shot.
Minutes later, Canadiens centre Sean Monahan pushed the puck past the goal line from inside Hart's crease, only for it to be called a no-goal. After a review, the initial decision was reversed before being challenged by Flyers coach John Tortorella for goaltender interference. Philadelphia won the challenge and the play was overturned once again.
The Habs got their goal back on a five-on-three power play at 17:49 of the first. Caufield's slapshot, aided by a Nick Suzuki screen, beat Hart and levelled the score.
Matheson gave Montreal its first lead of the night 11:55 into the second period when he accepted a Suzuki backhand pass and beat Hart from the slot.
Tippett shocked Allen by shooting off the faceoff and tied the game at 3-3 just under four minutes later.
Hayes found the Flyers' go-ahead goal when he grabbed the puck following a blocked shot and scored from atop the left face-off circle 8:17 into the third.
Montreal pulled Allen from the net for an extra attacker and Caufield found the tying goal on a one-timer with three seconds remaining in regulation.
Laughton left the game early in the third period after getting checked into the boards by Kaiden Guhle and hitting the ice awkwardly.
Matheson finally played his first game in a Canadiens uniform. The 28-year-old from Pointe-Claire, Que. missed the first 17 games of the season with an abdominal sprain.
In his official homecoming, Matheson was on the ice for both of Philadelphia's first period goals but redeemed himself by opening his account in the second period.
The Canadiens will host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.
