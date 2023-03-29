Frost scores 2 goals to help Flyers eliminate Canadiens from playoff contention
Philadelphia finishes homestand with 5-1-1 record
Morgan Frost scored his second goal of the game with 2:15 left in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Tuesday night.
"We've had our ups and downs all year, but to put a stretch of games like this together toward the end, it's always nice," Tippett said.
Brendan Gallagher and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for the Canadiens, who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.
The Flyers wrapped a seven-game homestand at 5-1-1 and play three more home games before the season mercifully comes to an end. One of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, the Flyers will miss the playoffs for a third straight season.
Coach John Tortorella, who won his 700th career game this season, has been tasked with turning the Flyers into winners. Despite the late push at home, his first season has been a disaster in just about every capacity. The Flyers were ravaged by injuries to key players and the front office paid the price as in the midst of a makeover.
WATCH | Frost leads Flyers over Canadiens:
Tortorella said he was warmly greeted by fans over the weekend at the Flyers charity carnival.
But Flyers fans want better results — soon.
"They're just dying for it to go the right way and get back to where we all want it to get to," Tortorella said before the game. "I did spend a lot of my day saying that I have to be patient. A lot of people didn't like hearing that. But there has to some patience and process to it."
"The thing that's different with this for me is there's a lot of other stuff," Tortorella said. "Not just the on-ice product, but there's a lot of the other stuff that needs to get straightened out. Just a little bit too gray for me, there's a lot of gray areas that I think need to get ironed out within the whole organization. I think that is a huge part of our process."
Cayden Primeau stopped 24 shots for Montreal in his first start of the season. The 23-year-old goalie is the son of former Flyers star Keith Primeau.
Felix Sandstrom had 27 saves for the Flyers in place of injured goalie Carter Hart.
