Caufield scores OT winner as Canadiens come back to beat Flyers
Pitlick nets short-handed equalizer for Montreal with 42.1 seconds left in regulation
Cole Caufield scored 2:10 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night in a matchup of last-place clubs.
Caufield won it by streaking into the offensive zone and firing a slap shot that beat goalie Carter Hart. Pitlick assisted on the goal.
Nick Suzuki scored twice, with Chris Wideman assisting on both goals.
WATCH | Caufield lifts Habs over Flyers in OT:
Claude Giroux scored for Philadelphia to reach 900 career points. Cam Atkinson and Kevin Hayes also scored. The Flyers have lost three in a row of 24 of 29.
Pitlick forced overtime. Ben Chiarot passed to the front of the net from the wall, and Pitlick buried it for his 12th of the season. The Canadiens actually were skating 5-on-5 during the tally after pulling their goalie.
Giroux passed Hall of Famer Eric Lindros for eighth-place on the club's goals list with his 291st of his career.
WATCH | Pitlick ties it for Montreal with late goal:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?