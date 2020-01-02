Senators acquire defenceman Mike Reilly in rare trade with rival Canadiens

The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Mike Reilly from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Andrew Sturtz and the Senators' fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 26-year-old Reilly has four assists over 14 games with the Canadiens this season.

The Chicago native has 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) in 174 games with Montreal and Minnesota.

Sturtz, a 25-year-old from Buffalo, N.Y., has a goal and an assist through 14 games this season with the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators.

Trading between Ottawa and Montreal is rare. The last time the two Atlantic Division rivals made a deal was June 24, 2001, when the Senators sent forward Andreas Dackell to the Canadiens in exchange for an eighth-round pick.

The Canadiens made another trade with a division rival Thursday, acquiring defenceman Marco Scandella from the Buffalo Sabres for a fourth-round pick (originally belonging to San Jose) in 2020.

Scandella, a 29-year-old Montreal native, has three goals and six assists in 31 games with the Sabres this season.

He has 133 points (41 goals, 92 assists) over 549 career games with Minnesota and Buffalo.