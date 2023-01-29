Content
NHL

Giroux scores twice as Senators cruise past Canadiens for 3rd straight win

Claude Giroux scored twice and added an assist as the Senators beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 Saturday night in Ottawa.

Veteran winger collects 3 points, Forsberg posts 28-save shutout in 5-0 victory

Lisa Wallace · The Canadian Press ·
Four Ottawa players gather near the boards to celebrate as a Montreal player looks dejected in the foreground and fans cheer in the background.
Senators right winger Claude Giroux, centre, celebrates with teammates during a 5-0 win over the Canadiens on Saturday night in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

With the win the Senators (23-23-3) are riding a three-game winning streak.

With the win the Senators (23-23-3) are riding a three-game winning streak.

Ottawa was coming off a 6-2 win over Toronto on Friday night. The Senators are now 6-2-0 in their last eight at home and are a perfect 24-for-24 on the penalty kill through that span.

Alex DeBrincat, Mathieu Joseph and Derick Brassard also scored for Ottawa, while Anton Forsberg was solid making 28 saves.

WATCH | Giroux's 2-goal night leads Senators past Habs:

Giroux pots a pair as Sens blank Habs

55 minutes ago
Duration 1:01
Claude Giroux's two goals and one assist powered the Senators' to a 5-0 win over Montreal.

Sam Montembeault stopped 32 shots for the Canadiens (20-26-4).

This was the second of four meetings between the two teams with the Senators leading the series 2-0.

Trailing 3-0 the Canadiens looked to get back in the game, but were unable to beat Forsberg despite having two power-play opportunities. Joseph added an empty-net goal with just over one minute in regulation leading the numerous Montreal fans on hand to head for the exit and Brassard made it 5-0.

Scoreless after the first period the Senators took control in the second scoring three unanswered goals.

DeBrincat picked up his 16th of the season scoring on a 2-on-1 to open the scoring just 22 seconds into the period.

Giroux then scored a pair of goals, the first coming off a great feed from rookie Ridly Greig on the power play. He then made it 3-0 banking a shot off Montreal's Arber Xhekaj.

