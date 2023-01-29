Giroux scores twice as Senators cruise past Canadiens for 3rd straight win
Veteran winger collects 3 points, Forsberg posts 28-save shutout in 5-0 victory
Claude Giroux scored twice and added an assist as the Senators beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 Saturday night in Ottawa.
Ottawa was coming off a 6-2 win over Toronto on Friday night. The Senators are now 6-2-0 in their last eight at home and are a perfect 24-for-24 on the penalty kill through that span.
Alex DeBrincat, Mathieu Joseph and Derick Brassard also scored for Ottawa, while Anton Forsberg was solid making 28 saves.
Sam Montembeault stopped 32 shots for the Canadiens (20-26-4).
This was the second of four meetings between the two teams with the Senators leading the series 2-0.
Trailing 3-0 the Canadiens looked to get back in the game, but were unable to beat Forsberg despite having two power-play opportunities. Joseph added an empty-net goal with just over one minute in regulation leading the numerous Montreal fans on hand to head for the exit and Brassard made it 5-0.
DeBrincat picked up his 16th of the season scoring on a 2-on-1 to open the scoring just 22 seconds into the period.
Giroux then scored a pair of goals, the first coming off a great feed from rookie Ridly Greig on the power play. He then made it 3-0 banking a shot off Montreal's Arber Xhekaj.
