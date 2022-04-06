Tkachuk's 3-point game helps Senators avoid season series sweep against Canadiens
Ottawa scores 3 goals in final frame; Montreal's Justin Barron scores 1st NHL goal
Austin Watson had two goals and the Ottawa Senators scored three goals in the third period in a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris and Collin White added goals for Ottawa.
Anton Forsberg made 29 saves as the Sens downed the Habs for the first time this season.
Montreal (19-40-11) took an early lead when Gallagher tapped the puck in an open net. Ottawa challenged the play for goaltender interference but the review found that Ottawa defenceman Artem Zub had pushed Mike Hoffman onto Forsberg, getting the netminder out of his crease.
The Senators (26-37-6) levelled the score at 15:20 of the first period after Corey Schueneman turned the puck over in his own zone. His pass went straight to Watson, who surprised Allen with a wrist shot.
Ottawa grabbed their first lead at 7:18 of the second period on the power play. Allen couldn't contain the puck after a save and Stutzle scored his 15th goal of the season.
The Canadiens instantly equalized with Barron's first NHL goal. The 20-year-old's shot from beyond the right faceoff circle beat Forsberg and made it 2-2.
Montreal tied the game a second time after Forsberg couldn't hold on to Caufield's wrist shot with 3:35 remaining in the second period.
Ottawa took their third lead 29 seconds into the third period when Batherson deflected Josh Norris' shot in front of the net on the power play.
White gave Ottawa a two-goal cushion on a delayed Montreal penalty. Watson added an empty-netter, sealing a 6-3 win.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?