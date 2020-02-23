Max Domi scores twice as Habs blank Sens

Max Domi had a pair of goals Saturday night as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 3-0.

Carey Price stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, while Paul Byron also scored.

Already playing without Tyler Ennis and Vladislav Namestnikov, both healthy scratches, the Senators (21-30-11) then lost Thomas Chabot midway through the first and struggled to create anything offensively.

Craig Anderson made 32 saves in defeat.

Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk was a thorn in Montreal's side all night. Tkachuk got under Price's skin right from the start and drew a penalty as the Montreal goaltender punched him in the head. He finished the game with nine hits and three shots.

Holding a 3-0 lead to start the third the Canadiens tightened up defensively and kept the Senators to the outside.