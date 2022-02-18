Canadiens add Nick Bobrov, former NHL star Vincent Lecavalier to front office
Lecavalier was long-time Lightning teammate of interim head coach St. Louis
The Montreal Canadiens added Nick Bobrov and former NHL star Vincent Lecavalier to their front office Friday.
Bobrov will serve as co-director of amateur scouting while Lecavalier becomes a special adviser to hockey operations.
Bobrov will share the scouting position with Martin Lapointe. He joins the Canadiens after six seasons as the New York Rangers director of European scouting (2015-2021) and also held that position with the Boston Bruins (2001-06).
Lecavalier, of Ile Bizard, Que., was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 1998 NHL draft. He won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004 — current Habs interim head coach Martin St. Louis was a teammate — and also spent time with the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings before retiring after the 2015-16 season.
Lecavalier, 41, amassed 949 points (421 goals, 528 assists) in 1,212 career NHL games.
