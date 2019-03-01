Armia's turn for hat trick as Canadiens down Rangers

Joel Armia had three goals and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Friday night.

Brendan Gallagher also scored and Carey Price stopped 28 shots for Montreal, which has won four of six. The Canadiens, who hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, pulled five points behind Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division.

The Habs got a hat trick from Andrew Shaw in their previous game on Tuesday, an 8-1 whitewash of the Detroit Red Wings.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Brendan Lemieux scored, and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 32 saves as the Rangers lost their third straight and fourth in five games (1-2-2). Brady Skjei had two assists.

Armia pushed Montreal's lead to 3-1 when he brought the puck up the right side and beat Lundqvist with a wrist shot 4:29 into the third period.

Lemieux, playing his second game with the Rangers since arriving from Winnipeg in a trade for Kevin Hayes, pulled them within one when Skjei's pass went off Jesper Fast's skate and Lemieux's stick with 2:32 to go. It was his 10th of the season and first with New York.

Montreal goaltender Carey Price stops Vladislav Namestnikov in the Canadiens' 4-2 win over the New York Rangers. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Armia got his 10th of the season to complete his first career hat trick on an empty-netter with 36.7 seconds to go.

Trailing 1-0 after the first, the Canadiens went ahead with two goals in the middle period while sending 18 shots at Lundqvist.

Gallagher tied the score with his 28th, deflecting a centring pass from Tomas Tatar up high over Lundqvist's shoulder at 7:27. Gallagher has five goals in his last five games.

The Canadiens took the lead with the help of a fortuitous bounce with 5:22 left in the period. Montreal defenceman Christian Folin sent a dump-in pass from the left side that rebounded off the end boards. Lundqvist got a piece of the puck, but it came out in front and Armia knocked it in before the diving goalie could stop it.

Tatar nearly added to the lead, but Lundqvist turned away his breakaway attempt with 3 1/2 minutes to go in the second.

The Canadiens outshot the Rangers 11-9 in the first but trailed after 20 minutes.

Namestnikov got the Rangers on the board, deflecting a pass from Skjei past Price for his ninth 4:41 into the game. Namestnikov has five goals and eight points in the last eight games.

Namestnikov also had several other scoring chances in the first period but was denied on an attempt in front with less than seven minutes remaining and then again about four minutes later. Price also stopped his wraparound try in the final minute.